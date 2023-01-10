Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a press conference in Rio de Janeiro in October 2022. Photo: AP
Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised in US, as Brazil reels from riots
- The ex-president is experiencing intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign
- A US official declined to comment on Bolsonaro’s visa status, but said diplomatic visas are only for those on official business on behalf of their government
