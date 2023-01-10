Peruvian police in Juliaca, where there have been deadly clashes. Photo: Reuters
Peru
World /  Americas

At least 17 dead in Peru as protesters try to storm airport

  • Death toll is the highest in a single day since President Dina Boluarte took office on December 7
  • Peru has been gripped by violent protests over the ousting and arrest of ex-president Pedro Castillo

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:41pm, 10 Jan, 2023

