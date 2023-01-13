Security forces mounted on horses stand guard as Bolsonaro supporters protest outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Brazil capital rioters likely to have had inside help, Lula says
- The leader says there were no broken doors at the presidential palace, suggesting that someone had let pro-Bolsonaro crowd into the building
- Lula says he has ordered a thorough review of palace staff, and that any ‘radical bolsonarista’ found still working for the government will be dealt with
