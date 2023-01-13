A member of the National Guard patrols a metro train in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
A member of the National Guard patrols a metro train in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
Mexico
World /  Americas

Mexico deploys National Guard in capital’s subway after accidents

  • Safety incidents plague Mexico City’s metro system, North America’s second largest
  • Thousands of National Guard members will be deployed amid sabotage worry

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:58am, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of the National Guard patrols a metro train in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
A member of the National Guard patrols a metro train in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE