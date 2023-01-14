Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen before the start of the television debate at the Globo TV studio in Rio de Janeiro in October 2022. Photo: AFP
Brazil prosecutors ask top court to investigate Jair Bolsonaro’s role in capital riots

  • The former president allegedly encouraged anti-democratic protests that ended in the storming of government buildings by his supporters in Brasilia
  • The Supreme Court has already ordered the arrest of Bolsonaro’s former justice minister, Anderson Torres, who was in charge of public security in the capital

Reuters

Updated: 7:45am, 14 Jan, 2023

