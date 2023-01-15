Protesters shout “Murderous Dina resign!” referring to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, as they block the border in Desaguadero, Peru, near Bolivia, on Friday. Photo: AP
Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests against president
- Measure, in force for 30 days, authorises army to intervene to maintain order and suspends constitutional rights including freedom of movement and assembly
- Protests against President Dina Boluarte have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks, but she has refused to step down
