Protesters shout “Murderous Dina resign!” referring to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, as they block the border in Desaguadero, Peru, near Bolivia, on Friday. Photo: AP
Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over protests against president

  • Measure, in force for 30 days, authorises army to intervene to maintain order and suspends constitutional rights including freedom of movement and assembly
  • Protests against President Dina Boluarte have claimed at least 42 lives in recent weeks, but she has refused to step down

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:45pm, 15 Jan, 2023

