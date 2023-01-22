Tourists queue to sign a petition to the rail company to be evacuated on a “humanitary train” in Machu Picchu, Peru on Friday. Photo: AFP
Peru closes famed tourist site Machu Picchu amid anti-government protests
- Demonstrations demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte have been ongoing since early December, leaving 46 people dead
- At least 400 people, including 300 foreigners, are stranded at the foot of the site, in the town of Aguas Calientes, and pleading to be evacuated
Tourists queue to sign a petition to the rail company to be evacuated on a “humanitary train” in Machu Picchu, Peru on Friday. Photo: AFP