Tuesday was another day of fury in Peru’s capital as thousands of protesters took to downtown Lima. Photo: Reuters
Peru
Rights groups dismayed at lack of criticism for Peru abuses after weeks of violent protests

  • Peru’s government under fire from rights groups over alleged repression of protests, disproportionate use of force
  • President blames protesters for weeks of nationwide unrest in Peru that has left more than 50 dead

Associated Press
Updated: 12:13pm, 25 Jan, 2023

