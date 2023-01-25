Tuesday was another day of fury in Peru’s capital as thousands of protesters took to downtown Lima. Photo: Reuters
Rights groups dismayed at lack of criticism for Peru abuses after weeks of violent protests
- Peru’s government under fire from rights groups over alleged repression of protests, disproportionate use of force
- President blames protesters for weeks of nationwide unrest in Peru that has left more than 50 dead
