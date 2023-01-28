Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, nephew of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, takes a selfie amid protests that turned into riots and the storming of government buildings in Brasilia on January 8. Photo: Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus via Instagram
Americas
Brazil police raid home of Jair Bolsonaro’s nephew in uprising probe

  • Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus is the first member of the ex-president’s family to be included in investigations over the storming of government buildings
  • The Supreme Court had already requested De Jesus’ preventive arrest in connection with the January 8 attacks, but police said he had not been detained yet

Associated Press
Updated: 7:37am, 28 Jan, 2023

