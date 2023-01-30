So-called ‘deactivators’ carry large plastic bottles filled with a mixture of water, baking soda and vinegar. Photo: AP
Peru
The protest ‘deactivators’ in Peru who run toward tear gas to stop it

  • Peru has been rocked by violent protests since the ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo in early December
  • Peru’s ‘deactivators’ were inspired by protesters in Hong Kong who in 2019 unveiled new strategies to counteract tear gas

Associated Press
Updated: 12:31pm, 30 Jan, 2023

