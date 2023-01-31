Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro attends an event at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia in June 2022. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro applies for tourist visa to extend US stay
- Some US lawmakers have called for any US visas the ex-president holds to be revoked following violent protests by his supporters in Brasilia
- Bolsonaro’s lawyer says his client wants to ‘take some time off, clear his head, and enjoy being a tourist’ before deciding on his next step
