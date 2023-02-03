The French aircraft carrier Foch (right), seen here in February 1994, became the Sao Paulo in 2000 when it passed into the hands of Brazil. Photo: AFP
Brazil to sink ‘toxic’ 30,000-tonne warship after ports won’t take it
- Activists warn, however, that the Sao Paulo, an old decommissioned aircraft carrier, is full of asbestos and heavy metals that could leach into the water
- A previous plan to dismantle the damaged vessel on land was blocked, and the ship has been towed around the Atlantic for months
