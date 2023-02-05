A burning house during a fire near the city of Santa Juana, Chile on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Death toll hits 22 as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires in Chile

  • An emergency order declared by the interior ministry covers the regions of La Araucania, Biobio and Nuble. The regions are home to many farms and forests
  • A scorching summer heatwave has complicated efforts to control the fires. On Friday, an emergency-support helicopter crashed, killing two

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:09am, 5 Feb, 2023

