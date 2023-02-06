Residents walk past burned trees destroyed by fires in Santa Juana, Chile on Sunday. Photo: AP
Residents walk past burned trees destroyed by fires in Santa Juana, Chile on Sunday. Photo: AP
Chile forest fires death toll rises to 24, nearly 1,000 injured and hundreds left homeless

  • President Gabriel Boric attended the wake of a firefighter in the town of Coronel, telling mourners: ‘The whole of Chile cries with you … You are not alone’
  • A plane left for Chile from Spain on Sunday with 50 firefighting specialists, soldiers and drone pilots on board

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:37am, 6 Feb, 2023

