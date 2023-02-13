Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez. Photo: AFP
Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years in jail for criticising government

  • Bishop Rolando Álvarez was sentenced on Friday after refusing to get on a flight to the US with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of President Daniel Ortega
  • ‘The news that arrived from Nicaragua has saddened me no little,’ Pope Francis said, calling on the faithful to pray for the politicians responsible ‘to open their hearts’

Associated Press
Updated: 3:16am, 13 Feb, 2023

