A demonstrator bangs a pot during a protest against government economic policies in Paramaribo, Suriname on Friday. Photo: AFP
Protesters storm Suriname’s parliament, rampage through capital in anti-government rally
- Peaceful protests against government austerity measures turned ugly when demonstrators throwing stones and bottles at police stormed the parliament
- The government of President Chan Santokhi said it had set up a task force to track down those responsible for attacking the parliament
