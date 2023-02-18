A demonstrator bangs a pot during a protest against government economic policies in Paramaribo, Suriname on Friday. Photo: AFP
Protesters storm Suriname’s parliament, rampage through capital in anti-government rally

  • Peaceful protests against government austerity measures turned ugly when demonstrators throwing stones and bottles at police stormed the parliament
  • The government of President Chan Santokhi said it had set up a task force to track down those responsible for attacking the parliament

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:18am, 18 Feb, 2023

