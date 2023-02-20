An aerial view shows the damage caused by severe rainfall in Ilhabela, Brazil on Sunday. Photo: Tribuna do Povo / Caio Gomes via Reuters
At least 3 dead in Brazil amid mudslides caused by heavy rains; Carnival celebrations cancelled
- More people are feared dead, Brazilian authorities said on Saturday. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga cancelled their Carnival festivities
- Sao Paulo state government said precipitation in the region has surpassed 600mm in one day, one of the highest ever in Brazil in such a short period
