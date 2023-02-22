Mexico’s Secretary of Public Safety Genaro Garcia Luna attends a press conference in Mexico City in October 2010. Photo: AP
Ex-Mexico security chief Genaro Garcia Luna convicted on US drugs charges

  • The former minister is said to have accepted millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, once run by El Chapo
  • In return, the cartel received protection from arrest, safe passage for cocaine shipments and tip-offs about law enforcement operations

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:40am, 22 Feb, 2023

