Inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs arrive at the new prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador on Friday. Photo: Salvadorean Presidency via AFP
El Salvador moves thousands to ‘mega prison’ amid gang crackdown

  • The 40,000-person facility – thought to be the largest in the Americas – is opening as a wave of anti-crime arrests sends the nation’s inmate population soaring
  • El Salvador has suspended some constitutional rights as part of a controversial move to deal with a dramatic spike in murders attributed to violent gangs

Reuters
Updated: 4:10am, 25 Feb, 2023

