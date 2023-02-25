Inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs arrive at the new prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador on Friday. Photo: Salvadorean Presidency via AFP
El Salvador moves thousands to ‘mega prison’ amid gang crackdown
- The 40,000-person facility – thought to be the largest in the Americas – is opening as a wave of anti-crime arrests sends the nation’s inmate population soaring
- El Salvador has suspended some constitutional rights as part of a controversial move to deal with a dramatic spike in murders attributed to violent gangs
