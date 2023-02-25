Farmers work in a tobacco field near a tobacco drying house being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022, in San Juan and Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba. Photo: AFP
Walloped by Hurricane Ian, Cuba’s tobacco sector struggles to its feet
- Hurricane Ian battered Cuba’s west coast for hours on end, as trees were uprooted, roofs blown off, and tobacco drying houses collapsed
- While some farmers have managed to start planting and harvesting after rebuilding drying houses, others have given up
Farmers work in a tobacco field near a tobacco drying house being rebuilt after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022, in San Juan and Martinez, Pinar del Rio Province, Cuba. Photo: AFP