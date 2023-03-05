Participants of an international conference on ocean protection in Panama City, including the United States and the European Union, pledged almost US$20 billion for the cause. A total of 341 pledges with a total value of US$19.9 billion were made, the management of the Our Ocean conference announced at the end of the two-day meeting on Saturday night. The US government alone pledged almost US$6 billion for 77 projects. The special envoy for climate issues, John Kerry, announced investments in marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries and renewable energies, among other things. For its part, the EU wants to increase spending on the world’s oceans to €816.5 million (US$869 million) in 2023. South Asia food crisis could worsen as climate change threatens grain crops Host country Panama announced that it would almost double the size of its marine protected areas. In future, more than 54 per cent of the country’s exclusive economic zone will be protected, it said. This zone extends 200 nautical miles into the sea from a country’s coast. At the international conference Our Ocean, representatives of governments, the private sector, organisations and civil society from 70 countries discussed the protection of the world’s oceans. The conference was held for the first time in 2014 at the initiative of the US government. The next ocean conference will take place next year in Greece.