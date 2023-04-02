Agents for the National Directorate for Drug Control of the Dominican Republic guard 2,188 one-kilo packages of cocaine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dominican Republic anti-narcotics agents seize record cocaine stash found among bananas
- The shipment was en route from Ecuador to the Netherlands, authorities said. It is considered the largest seizure ever in the Caribbean nation
- ‘Authorities confiscated 2,188 packages, presumably cocaine,’ said a spokesman for Dominican Republic’s drug control agency. Each package weighed about one kg
Agents for the National Directorate for Drug Control of the Dominican Republic guard 2,188 one-kilo packages of cocaine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE