Agents for the National Directorate for Drug Control of the Dominican Republic guard 2,188 one-kilo packages of cocaine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Agents for the National Directorate for Drug Control of the Dominican Republic guard 2,188 one-kilo packages of cocaine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas
World /  Americas

Dominican Republic anti-narcotics agents seize record cocaine stash found among bananas

  • The shipment was en route from Ecuador to the Netherlands, authorities said. It is considered the largest seizure ever in the Caribbean nation
  • ‘Authorities confiscated 2,188 packages, presumably cocaine,’ said a spokesman for Dominican Republic’s drug control agency. Each package weighed about one kg

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:09am, 2 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Agents for the National Directorate for Drug Control of the Dominican Republic guard 2,188 one-kilo packages of cocaine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Agents for the National Directorate for Drug Control of the Dominican Republic guard 2,188 one-kilo packages of cocaine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE