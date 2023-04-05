Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mexico asks China’s Xi Jinping for help to control fentanyl shipments, complains about US
- In a letter to his Chinese counterpart, President Lopez Obrador says American lawmakers are interfering in his country’s affairs
- US politicians blame Mexico for not stopping the trafficking of the lethal drug across the border, but the ingredients for fentanyl are chiefly sent from Asia
