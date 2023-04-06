Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro gestures inside a car after testifying at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro testifies in scandal over Saudi jewellery gift
- A US$3.26 million jewellery set given to the then president’s wife was seized by customs officials; a court ordered Bolsonaro to return another 2 packages
- The street outside the federal police headquarters was closed for the ex-leader’s appearance, just a week after he returned from the US last week
