A Brazilian woman had to defend her dead husband’s body from vultures during a fishing trip, after he suddenly died. Photo: Pedro Jarque/All About Photo Awards 2021
Brazil woman adrift on Amazon jungle boat defends dead husband’s body from vultures
- 68-year-old Maria das Graças Mota Bernardo was on a fishing trip with her husband when he suddenly died, apparently from a heart attack
- When vessel’s engine malfunctioned she floated on river in Amazon jungle for almost a week, hitting scavenging birds and eating raw fish and flour
