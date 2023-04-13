Brazil will clamp down on social media after ‘epidemic’ of school attacks. Photo: AFP
Brazil clamps down on social media after ‘epidemic’ of school attacks
- Websites will be ordered to take steps to ban content and users ‘promoting or supporting violence against schools’ or be fined or have their sites suspended
- New social media restrictions come one week after a hatchet-wielding assailant killed four children
