Relatives of inmates await information outside the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Saturday after clashes broke out on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 12 inmates killed in fresh Ecuador prison clashes
- ‘An investigation has been opened to identify those responsible for the death of 12 inmates from the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil,’ the prosecutor’s office said
- Six detainees were found hanged on Wednesday in the prison. The next day, three prison guards were killed in the city. On Friday, three prisoners were injured
