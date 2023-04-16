Relatives of inmates await information outside the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Saturday after clashes broke out on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Relatives of inmates await information outside the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Saturday after clashes broke out on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
At least 12 inmates killed in fresh Ecuador prison clashes

  • ‘An investigation has been opened to identify those responsible for the death of 12 inmates from the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil,’ the prosecutor’s office said
  • Six detainees were found hanged on Wednesday in the prison. The next day, three prison guards were killed in the city. On Friday, three prisoners were injured

Updated: 5:38am, 16 Apr, 2023

