Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a meeting with parliamentarians at Planalto Palace in Brasilia in January. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war
Brazil’s Lula draws Russian praise, US scorn for Ukraine views

  • A White House spokesman accused the leader of ‘parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda’, after the president called on the West to stop supplying arms to Kyiv
  • Russia’s foreign minister, meanwhile, visited Brasilia and thanked Lula for his efforts to resolve the conflict

Reuters
Updated: 7:39am, 18 Apr, 2023

