Mexico’s presidential airplane is seen at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City in December 2018. Photo: AFP
Mexico finally finds buyer for luxury presidential plane, once called an ‘insult to the people’
- The government of Tajikistan has agreed to buy the Boeing 787 Dreamliner – which comes with an executive bedroom and private bath – for US$92 million
- The proceeds will be used to build two hospitals in impoverished regions of southern Mexico
