Mexico’s presidential airplane is seen at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City in December 2018. Photo: AFP
Mexico’s presidential airplane is seen at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City in December 2018. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Mexico finally finds buyer for luxury presidential plane, once called an ‘insult to the people’

  • The government of Tajikistan has agreed to buy the Boeing 787 Dreamliner – which comes with an executive bedroom and private bath – for US$92 million
  • The proceeds will be used to build two hospitals in impoverished regions of southern Mexico

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:27am, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mexico’s presidential airplane is seen at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City in December 2018. Photo: AFP
Mexico’s presidential airplane is seen at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City in December 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE