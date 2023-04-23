A woman holds a gun during a military industry event in Brazil on April 11. Attacks in schools there are rising. Photo: Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s school violence mirrors US. Its reaction does not
- Little revealed about unprecedented crackdown but around 300 people rounded up, accused of spreading hate speech or stoking school violence
- ‘We’ve learned from successes, mistakes of other nations, especially US’; Brazil has had around 24 violent episodes in schools since 2000, with half in last year
