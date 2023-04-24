Former president Alejandro Toledo was flown by helicopter to Barbadillo prison in Lima, Peru. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peru
World /  Americas

Peru’s ex-president Alejandro Toledo extradited from US, taken to prison

  • Ex-president Alejandro Toledo has been accused of receiving millions in bribes from a Brazilian construction company
  • He becomes the third head of state to be imprisoned as Peru seeks to shake off years of corruption by its rulers

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:56am, 24 Apr, 2023

