Former president Alejandro Toledo was flown by helicopter to Barbadillo prison in Lima, Peru. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peru’s ex-president Alejandro Toledo extradited from US, taken to prison
- Ex-president Alejandro Toledo has been accused of receiving millions in bribes from a Brazilian construction company
- He becomes the third head of state to be imprisoned as Peru seeks to shake off years of corruption by its rulers
