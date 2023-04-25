The fires drew hundreds of onlookers in the city, many of them shielding their noses from the fumes. Photo: AFP
Crime
Grisly scenes in Haiti capital as mob burns suspected gang members to death with petrol-soaked tires

  • A mob in Port-au-Prince lynched the group of suspected gang members after pulling the men from a police van
  • UN chief again urges the immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti to stem escalating gang violence

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:45pm, 25 Apr, 2023

