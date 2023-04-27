Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva supports establishing a currency between BRICS countries. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s Lula supports trading currency for BRICS countries
- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in favour of creating a currency with Russia, India, China and South Africa, ‘like the Europeans created the euro’
- The Brazilian leader previously floated the idea during a trip to China, saying such a measure could help developing countries depend less on the US dollar
