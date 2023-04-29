Soledad Nunez, Paraguay’s opposition vice presidential candidate and running mate of the presidential candidate Efrain Alegre. Photo: Reuters
Americas
Paraguay’s women battle to break political glass ceiling in misogynist ‘machista’ culture

  • Entering politics in the South American country has been tough for women – only 15 per cent of lawmakers are female, a third below the regional average
  • Soledad Nunez, a 40-year-old engineer who became the country’s youngest female minister in 2014, is aiming to be the first ever woman vice-president

Updated: 11:34pm, 29 Apr, 2023

