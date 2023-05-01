Ecuadorian police officers inspect a workshop after a multiple murder that left 10 dead in downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Armed attackers kill 10, wound 3 outside shop in Ecuador port city of Guayaquil
- The attack occurred at a mechanic shop in the city’s southwest as people were inside drinking and watching a football match on TV, witnesses said
- Bodies could be seen lying on the pavement in pools of blood, as people cried and hugged one another while police cordoned off the area
