Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City in March. Photo: Reuters
Mexico says will give China proof of fentanyl smuggling

  • Beijing had denied such trafficking was taking place, after President Lopez Obrador wrote to Chinese leader Xi Jinping asking for helping curbing the drug flows
  • ‘We already have the evidence’, Lopez Obrador said, adding that Mexico would like China to seize such contraband at its ports if possible

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:15am, 6 May, 2023

