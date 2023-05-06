Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City in March. Photo: Reuters
Mexico says will give China proof of fentanyl smuggling
- Beijing had denied such trafficking was taking place, after President Lopez Obrador wrote to Chinese leader Xi Jinping asking for helping curbing the drug flows
- ‘We already have the evidence’, Lopez Obrador said, adding that Mexico would like China to seize such contraband at its ports if possible
