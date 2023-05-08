Bolivian former General Gary Prado Salmon in 2007. Salmon, who captured Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara in 1967, died on Sunday at the age of 84. Photo: AFP
Bolivian general who captured communist revolutionary Che Guevara dies at age of 84
- Gary Prado Salmon was in charge of a patrol in southwestern Bolivia on October 8, 1967, that captured the Argentine revolutionary
- Bolivia’s Congress declared Prado Salmon a national hero for his role in Guevara’s capture. He was left paralysed after being shot in the spine in 1981
Bolivian former General Gary Prado Salmon in 2007. Salmon, who captured Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara in 1967, died on Sunday at the age of 84. Photo: AFP