A goat of the “Buena Cabra” (Good Goat) project, an initiative that relies on goats to control dry pastures and other vegetation that fuel forest fires in Santa Juana, Chile. Photo: Reuters
A goat of the “Buena Cabra” (Good Goat) project, an initiative that relies on goats to control dry pastures and other vegetation that fuel forest fires in Santa Juana, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Americas
World /  Americas

Firefighting goats protect a forest from deadly blazes in Chile

  • The four-legged task force has prevented a park from being consumed by fires that left many dead, thousands injured and more than a million acres destroyed
  • The technique relies on grazing goats to control dry pastures – droppings also help enrich the soil and prevent further erosion

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:56pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A goat of the “Buena Cabra” (Good Goat) project, an initiative that relies on goats to control dry pastures and other vegetation that fuel forest fires in Santa Juana, Chile. Photo: Reuters
A goat of the “Buena Cabra” (Good Goat) project, an initiative that relies on goats to control dry pastures and other vegetation that fuel forest fires in Santa Juana, Chile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE