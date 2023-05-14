A goat of the “Buena Cabra” (Good Goat) project, an initiative that relies on goats to control dry pastures and other vegetation that fuel forest fires in Santa Juana, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Firefighting goats protect a forest from deadly blazes in Chile
- The four-legged task force has prevented a park from being consumed by fires that left many dead, thousands injured and more than a million acres destroyed
- The technique relies on grazing goats to control dry pastures – droppings also help enrich the soil and prevent further erosion
