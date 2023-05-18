Roxana Ruiz shouts slogans during a march in Chimalhuacan, State of Mexico, in July 2022. Photo: AP
Sexual harassment and assault
Roxana Ruiz killed the man who was raping her. A Mexico court sentenced her to 6 years in prison

  • The court said hitting the man on the head would have been enough to defend herself, and ordered her to pay over US$16,000 to her rapist’s family
  • The ruling spurred anger from experts and feminist groups, who pointed to the country’s poor record of bringing perpetrators of sexual violence to justice

Updated: 6:00am, 18 May, 2023

