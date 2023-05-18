Authorities had deployed more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors. Photo: Colombian army via AFP
Authorities had deployed more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors. Photo: Colombian army via AFP
Plane crashes and aviation accidents
World /  Americas

Four children, including baby, found alive in Amazon jungle 17 days after plane crash

  • The children had survived a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon on May 1 that killed three adults
  • The Colombian government deployed more than 100 soldiers and sniffer dogs for the search mission

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:12pm, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities had deployed more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors. Photo: Colombian army via AFP
Authorities had deployed more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors. Photo: Colombian army via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE