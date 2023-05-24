A view of the school dormitory that caught fire and left at least 19 people dead in Mahdia, Guyana on Monday. Photo: TNS
Student started deadly fire at Guyana school dorm after her phone was confiscated
- The disgruntled teenager has admitted to the arson attack that killed 19 children, an official says
- The suspect is under police guard at the district hospital, as the authorities seek advice on whether to charge her
