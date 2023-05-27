The Slavery Simulator app came with a disclaimer condemning “all types of slavery” and insisting the game was “solely for entertainment purposes”. Photo: AFP
Google withdraws Slavery Simulator game after racism outcry in Brazil

  • The app allowed players to buy, sell and torture black virtual ‘slaves’ and strategise to prevent abolition and amass virtual riches
  • The prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation for hate speech related to the game

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:42am, 27 May, 2023

