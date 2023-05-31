Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the South America Summit at Itamaraty Palace on Tuesday. Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brazil via dpa
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the South America Summit at Itamaraty Palace on Tuesday. Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brazil via dpa
Americas
World /  Americas

Brazil’s Lula proposes South America currency to rival US dollar

  • The president is hosting a regional summit as he seeks to to revive a bloc of 12 politically polarised countries
  • Lula also gave a warm welcome to Venezuela’s Maduro, and criticised sanctions imposed on the nation by the US and others

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:06am, 31 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the South America Summit at Itamaraty Palace on Tuesday. Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brazil via dpa
Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the South America Summit at Itamaraty Palace on Tuesday. Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brazil via dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE