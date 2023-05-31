Inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs that arrived at a new prison, dubbed the ‘Terrorist Confinement Centre’ in Tecoluca, El Salvador. Photo: Salvadorean Presidency via AFP
‘Dictator of El Salvador’ basks in popularity as he wages war on gangs

  • El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele maintains high levels of approval within his country for his actions against violent gangs
  • His government has tackled one of the world’s highest murder rates, and jailed tens of thousands of suspected gang members

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:19pm, 31 May, 2023

