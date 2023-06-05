Family members mourn over the coffins of relatives who died in a gold mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela on Saturday. Bolivar State authorities said the bodies of least 12 miners were recovered from a mine that collapsed on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Gold mine collapse kills at least 12 in southern Venezuela
- The Talavera mine in Venezuela’s Bolivar state flooded on Wednesday after heavy rains but rescuers could not continue recovery efforts before Saturday
- 112 people survived the mine collapse and authorities will return to the site on Sunday to check for further survivors, said Bolivar’s secretary for citizen security
Family members mourn over the coffins of relatives who died in a gold mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela on Saturday. Bolivar State authorities said the bodies of least 12 miners were recovered from a mine that collapsed on Wednesday. Photo: AP