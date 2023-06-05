Family members mourn over the coffins of relatives who died in a gold mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela on Saturday. Bolivar State authorities said the bodies of least 12 miners were recovered from a mine that collapsed on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Family members mourn over the coffins of relatives who died in a gold mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela on Saturday. Bolivar State authorities said the bodies of least 12 miners were recovered from a mine that collapsed on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Americas
World /  Americas

Gold mine collapse kills at least 12 in southern Venezuela

  • The Talavera mine in Venezuela’s Bolivar state flooded on Wednesday after heavy rains but rescuers could not continue recovery efforts before Saturday
  • 112 people survived the mine collapse and authorities will return to the site on Sunday to check for further survivors, said Bolivar’s secretary for citizen security

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:12am, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Family members mourn over the coffins of relatives who died in a gold mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela on Saturday. Bolivar State authorities said the bodies of least 12 miners were recovered from a mine that collapsed on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Family members mourn over the coffins of relatives who died in a gold mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela on Saturday. Bolivar State authorities said the bodies of least 12 miners were recovered from a mine that collapsed on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE