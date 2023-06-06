Honduran President Xiomara Castro delivers a speech at Los Naranjos Archaeological Park, to the north of Tegucigalpa in May. Photo: AFP
Honduras President Xiomara Castro headed to China in first trip after ties established
- The trip – at President Xi Jinping’s invitation – marks another step in the new relationship, after her nation ditched ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing
- The Honduran foreign minister said last month both sides will ‘soon’ begin talks towards a trade deal, with coffee set to be the first Honduran export
Honduran President Xiomara Castro delivers a speech at Los Naranjos Archaeological Park, to the north of Tegucigalpa in May. Photo: AFP