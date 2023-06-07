Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto performs at a jazz festival at The Hague in July 1982. Photo: AFP
‘Girl from Ipanema’ singer Astrud Gilberto dead at 83
- The hit song launched the Bossa Nova star’s career almost by accident – she was asked to record it because she happened to be in the studio and spoke English
- ‘The Girl from Ipanema’ is one of the most recorded songs in history and has been interpreted by many singers, from Frank Sinatra to Madonna
