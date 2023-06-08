The “virgin birth” phenomenon has been documented in some fish, birds, lizards and snakes, but this is the first known example in a crocodile. File photo: AP
Scientists find crocodile ‘virgin birth’ at Costa Rica zoo
- One of the female’s eggs was found to contain a fully formed stillborn baby reptile, in the first-known example of the phenomenon in the species
- Genetic testing showed the fetus was a result of facultative parthenogenesis, or reproduction without the genetic contribution of a male
