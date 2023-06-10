Four Indigenous children were found alive on Friday after spending more than a month lost in a Colombian forest following a small plane crash that triggered a massive rescue operation. Photo: Colombia’s Armed Force Press Office via AP
4 children lost for weeks in Colombian jungle after plane crash found alive
- The survivors were rescued by the military near the border between Colombia’s Caqueta and Guaviare provinces, close to where the small plane had crashed on May 1
- Three adults, including the pilot, died in the crash and their bodies were found inside the aircraft
