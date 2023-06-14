“The search is not over,” the army insisted in a statement issued after the children were located last Friday, adding more than 70 soldiers remain deployed in the dense jungle to find the Belgian Shepherd.

They include Cristian David Lara, Wilson’s handler since he was a puppy in training.

Lara, a colleague told the El Espectador newspaper, “does not want to leave until he finds his dog”. Added General Pedro Sanchez, who headed the search for the children: “We’re going for Wilson, we’re going to bring him back.”

Wilson was the one to find Cristin’s discarded baby bottle in the thick vegetation some 4km (2.5 miles) from the wreckage several days after the May 1 small aircraft crash that claimed the lives of all three adults on board, including the siblings’ mother.

As the weeks passed, a team of nearly 200 soldiers and indigenous jungle experts accompanied by several dogs kept finding signs that the children were alive: half-eaten fruit, discarded diapers, makeshift shelters and footprints.

Then, two weeks ago, “due to the complexity of the terrain, humidity and adverse weather conditions”, Wilson must have become “disoriented” and disappeared, the military said in a statement.

After his human comrades lost sight of Wilson, however, evidence emerged that he may have been the first to find the children: a dog’s footprints were spotted near those of the children shortly before the rescue team got to them. The two older children, Lesly and Soleiny, have since made a drawing of a dog next to a river and amid trees.

A message in a window reads “missing Wilson” on Saturday, after a rescue dog went missing while looking for the Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the Colombian Amazon. Photo: Reuters

Astrid Caceres, director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute overseeing the children’s convalescence, said they keep talking about a dog.

Lesly “told us … of a dog that they had lost, that they didn’t know where it went, that it had accompanied them for a while”, she recounted.

The Colombian army has trained more than 17,000 dogs during decades of internal conflict in specialisations including explosives detection, demining and search and rescue.

Apart from wild animals, insects and continuous rain in the Amazon, Wilson also risks encountering members of armed groups who remain active in the jungle, fighting over drug and other illegal commerce.

Sanchez said Wilson had not been equipped with a GPS tracker to prevent “the enemy” from locating him and his human comrades.

In Bogota, homemaker Nora Villa, 55, was one of those closely following the fate of the dog. “Please, may they do everything possible to find Wilson the doggy!” she said.

On the day of Wilson’s disappearance, the military had vowed on Twitter to “never abandon a fallen comrade on the battlefield”.